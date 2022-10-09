LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Despairing migrants

The narrative about the displaced persons at the border is being edited by the current administration. "People fleeing failed communist governments" is the current dominant rhetoric. Far more accurate and closest to the truth is "people whose countries we have wrecked are seeking our help." Subterfuge, economic warfare, election interference and regime change are a few of the ruinous tactics used by agents of the USA.
The result of the reckless U.S. intervention is the desperate mass of migrants huddling at the U.S. border.
Greg Susoreny, Munster