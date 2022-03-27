LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Disrespect for Gary's historic landmarks is shameful

The continued disregard and disrespect for the city of Gary's historic landmarks is shameful and it needs to be called out. The aesthetic value of the structures that are rising on the sites of these irreplaceable structures is even more disgraceful. Gary has lost too many architecturally significant buildings that enhance the experience of living in a city.

It is no secret that Gary is a city in bad shape, but underneath the blight lies a diamond in the rough. Within the past couple of years alone we have lost the Memorial Auditorium (1927), the Gary Water Tower (1909), St. John’s Hospital (1929), and Lew Wallace High School (1926). In addition to those irreplaceable landmarks, several historic buildings along Broadway have also recently fallen to the wrecking ball.

These structures could have been restored to showcase what’s left of Gary's rich architectural history. When these structures are torn down, they are either left as vacant lots or replaced with buildings that have little to no aesthetic or architectural value whatsoever!

I have coined a term for the phenomenon that is happening in this city. I call it “desperation development.” The city is so desperate for development that builders are allowed to throw up anything, with little to no regard for the design of the structure and the aesthetic value it brings to the city’s urban environment. The city will look just as bad with a bunch of ugly brand-new buildings as it currently does with crumbling, old, abandoned ones.

The citizens of Gary deserve better. I hope that as the city evolves, design standards will be given a higher level of importance and developers are not allowed to just throw up anything for the sake of having a new building in the city.

You cannot fight old blight by replacing it with new blight! Unfortunately, if the current pace of destruction of the city’s few remaining landmarks continues, there will be nothing left to distinguish Gary from any other bland, sterile, soulless, cookie cutter places that ubiquitously occupy our landscape.

Donald Sanders, Gary

