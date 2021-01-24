LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Diverting tax funds to vouchers unfair

The Governor’s Commission on Teacher Salaries recently showed Hoosiers how woefully inadequate Indiana teacher salaries are. Indiana has the largest decline in teacher pay for any state in the nation since 2000. Per-pupil spending is the lowest in the Midwest and 38th in the nation.

As Indiana begins the 2021 Indiana General Assembly session where the two-year state budget will be created, the governor and leaders of the Republican super majorities in the House and Senate have stated their commitment to maintaining public school funding and said they want to see increases in teacher salaries. These are good intentions for public education.

At the same time Republican leaders are gearing up to divert even more state funds away from public schools by expanding the private school voucher program to remove all financial restrictions for families to qualify for a voucher.

Vouchers cost Indiana $172.8 million in 2019-2020, depriving every Indiana public school system of $172 per student. If your local public school district serves 6,000 students, it’s losing more than $1 million a year.