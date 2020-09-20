LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Do hospitals, Dems profit from increase in COVID fatalities?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Center for Disease Control's website contains some amazing news on the COVID-19 death toll. According to the CDC: "For 6% of the deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned." For the other 94% "on average, there were 2.6 additional conditions or causes per death."

Translation: of the entire COVID death toll, only SIX PERCENT of deaths can be attributed to the virus alone. The vast majority (94%) of deaths were complicated by one or more additional life-threatening or fatal illness (heart disease, cancer, diabetes, etc.). Yet very few Americans are aware of this crucial information.

Does this mean that people who are high-risk should be any less cautious? No. But it certainly puts the pandemic in an entirely new light.

The CDC goes on to advise doctors "it is acceptable to report COVID-19 on a death certificate as "probable or presumed", while CDC Director Robert Redfield stated (Washington Examiner, Aug. 1, 2020) that "some hospitals have a monetary incentive to overcount coronavirus deaths." (Medicare reimburses hospitals $13,000 per COVID case, $39,000 if a ventilator is used). Thus, the CDC director himself admits there's a profit motif in the inflated death count.