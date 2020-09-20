LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Do hospitals, Dems profit from increase in COVID fatalities?

The Center for Disease Control's website contains some amazing news on the COVID-19 death toll. According to the CDC: "For 6% of the deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned." For the other 94% "on average, there were 2.6 additional conditions or causes per death."
Translation: of the entire COVID death toll, only SIX PERCENT of deaths can be attributed to the virus alone. The vast majority (94%) of deaths were complicated by one or more additional life-threatening or fatal illness (heart disease, cancer, diabetes, etc.). Yet very few Americans are aware of this crucial information.
Does this mean that people who are high-risk should be any less cautious? No. But it certainly puts the pandemic in an entirely new light.
The CDC goes on to advise doctors "it is acceptable to report COVID-19 on a death certificate as "probable or presumed", while CDC Director Robert Redfield stated (Washington Examiner, Aug. 1, 2020) that "some hospitals have a monetary incentive to overcount coronavirus deaths." (Medicare reimburses hospitals $13,000 per COVID case, $39,000 if a ventilator is used). Thus, the CDC director himself admits there's a profit motif in the inflated death count.
Our country has been locked down, thousands of businesses ruined and communities isolated, depressed and kept in a state of panic, based on the "presumptions" of hospital officials who stand to profit from each reported case of COVID. There are also the obvious political ramifications — the higher the death toll and the greater the economic damage, the more President Trump can be blamed.
The total COVID death toll, as relentlessly reported by the media stands at around 170,000 (as of this writing) — but the number of definite COVID-only deaths is around 9,550. That's less than died from the Obama-Biden Swine Flu of 2010 when, after a five-month delay and 1,000 deaths, they finally declared a national emergency.
Trump did it after only 39 deaths.
Larry Rapchak, Whiting
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!