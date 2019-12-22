Sunday's Forum section carried an article by Anwara Marsh concerning a lack of Christmas celebrations in public schools. The fact that England has had a state religion, Church of England, is the reason pilgrims started our country. Freedom of religion is one of the most important things about America. When public schools begin celebrating the holidays of other religions, I don't think there'll be any problems. Until all religions' holidays are treated equally, don't attempt to make other people follow yours.
Pat Buhring, Lowell