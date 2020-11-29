LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Don't allow online arbiters of science to mandate masks

I don’t take offense when I go out in public and see others not wearing a mask. On the contrary I am actually proud to see them standing up for their own personal choice and freedoms. That is why I put the uniform on for 12 years to defend this country as a Marine. If a person is concerned about getting sick and wants to wear a mask more power to them; I will not ridicule or attack them for it. The same freedom should be afforded to those of us who do not choose to wear a mask.

Since March when COVID-19 really started to hit, the science has been all over the place on what a mask will or will not do for you. The WHO, CDC and many prominent medical professionals have all changed their position multiple times on whether mask wearing is effective. Now any medical or scientific view challenging masks and lockdowns is attacked and censored online, or “fact checked” by one side of the debate and deemed unworthy of further discussion. Since when is scientific debate mediated, and truth decreed, by Google, Facebook and YouTube? Since when do those forums have the First Amendment authority to control our access to unbiased research and information? And since when do the people mandating the “rules” get a free pass for not following them themselves?