I’m writing in rebuttal to a letter in The Times (“Shame on sheriff for #eliminateOWI,” March 26, 2023). It is not the responsibility of the Porter County Sheriff’s Office to provide transportation (in other words taxi service) for people who have had too much to drink. Let that person call a friend or taxi.

Yes, drinking is legal. If that person has had too much to drink and decides to drive impaired the onus probandi (blame or responsibility) rests with that person. They then must suffer the consequences of their actions.

What the letter writer is attempting to do is to divert blame somewhere other than where it should be, namely on that individual. Whether she likes it or not no one put a gun to that person’s head and told he or she to drink.

If publishing photos of DUI’S has an effect on just one person then that’s a good thing.

There is an old saying, “If you can’t do the time then don’t do the crime”.

Chuck Meyer, Schererville