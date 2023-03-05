I feel that my Social Security should not be taxed. My investments during my career included some Roth IRAs that are not taxed because they are loans to various government entities. The US government has used and sometimes misused the dollars paid into recipients retirements funds, and we have to pay income tax on our SS dollars!
A compromise to only pay taxes on the matched amount, sounds slightly more reasonable. But, then again, compromise isn’t something seen very often in this country’s political landscape.
Robert Kis, Crown Point