LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Douse the fuse on annoying fireworks

My heart goes out to the parents of newborns who spend long nights trying to help their children go back to sleep and terrified animals amid seemingly endless loud explosions. It pains me to think of the dogs who injure themselves, breaking tethers and climbing fences as they try to escape the blasts and the animals who become lost. I hate knowing that wildlife can ingest or be injured by unexploded shells, pieces of plastic, and other debris and that their drinking water can become contaminated with carcinogens.