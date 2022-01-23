 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Douse the fuse on annoying fireworks
urgent

Re: “Spark lit on bill to restrict fireworks use in Indiana,” (Jan. 12).

As someone who cares about small children, veterans, animals and the environment, I think an ordinance to tackle excessive fireworks usage can’t come soon enough.

My heart goes out to the parents of newborns who spend long nights trying to help their children go back to sleep and terrified animals amid seemingly endless loud explosions. It pains me to think of the dogs who injure themselves, breaking tethers and climbing fences as they try to escape the blasts and the animals who become lost. I hate knowing that wildlife can ingest or be injured by unexploded shells, pieces of plastic, and other debris and that their drinking water can become contaminated with carcinogens.

I’m in favor of House Bill 1053, and I’d also like to see more towns try out cool laser or drone shows, which are safer, more humane and more eco-friendly. Doing something great for Indiana residents of every species would certainly be a cause for celebration.

Rebecca Libauskas, Valparaiso

