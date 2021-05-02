LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Duneland school leaders praised

I’d like to thank both the Duneland Schools superintendent and the Duneland School Board president in their response to the student protest that occurred at Chesterton Middle School on April 12, 2021. I felt they spoke with conviction and acted with courage in their decision to protect our children — in doing so, their leadership proved that their number one priority is ALL children.
We need more adult leaders willing to do the right thing to defend every child while making a step forward to advance the principle of being an an all-inclusive community. Again, my thank you goes to Duneland School Superintendent Chip Pettit and Duneland School Corporation Board President Brandon Kroft.
M. Brenn, Chesterton