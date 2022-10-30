LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Duplicate (copy)

As a former two-term mayor of Michigan City, and a life-long resident of LaPorte County, I chose to dedicate much of my time to making it a safe place to live. During this time, I have witnessed many positive changes and most of them involved an explosion of economic growth in our region.

LaPorte County was known for being a caring community with a family-friendly atmosphere and many people wanted to live and raise their children here. Unfortunately, our community is being overshadowed by rampant crime, due to a lack of pro-active leadership on many fronts.

Leadership in a good community should promote advocacy and safety for its residents. John Lake is the lead law enforcement officer, and this is what we should expect from him. Unfortunately, since he has been in office, I do not believe that has been the case. This is unacceptable and the residents deserve to have a sense of community in a safe environment.

The emergency calls for gunshots fired and other criminal activities should not be an acceptable norm. Through strategic collaborations with other law enforcement partners, a calculable decrease in crime can occur.

I believe most people would agree that we need leadership that focuses on the quality of life for LaPorte County residents, and not personal agendas. I am asking the residents to please remember to vote Tuesday, Nov. 8, and to vote for new leadership in the prosecutor’s office.

Ron Meer, Michigan City