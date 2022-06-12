LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Duplicate (copy)

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

The problem has turned into a pandemic and I will offer four solutions for free and want no prize money.

1. Pay the billions in deliberate ER denials so veterans will ask for help.

2. Stop giving veterans pills that cause suicide and seeing a doctor once a year.

3. Fix the broken disability system that approved a veteran 70 years later and a year after he died.

4. Stop retaliating against people who speak out against a broken system and its broken promises.

A government that says it cares about suicide is the one causing it.

James Yakym, Mishawaka

