LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Duplicate (copy)

In response to the guest editorial by George Grenchik (July 17, Senators need to see the insanity) and in light of the tragedy which occurred at the Greenfield Mall, a tragedy which was conclusively ended only when an armed civilian shot and killed the perpetrator, I can do no better than to offer several thoughts from the late Col. Jeff Cooper, USMC.

• “Fight back! Whenever you are offered violence, fight back! The aggressor does not fear the law so he must be taught to fear you. Whatever the risk and at whatever the cost, fight back!"

• “One bleeding-heart type asked me in a recent interview if I did not agree that ‘violence begets violence’. I told him that it is my earnest endeavor to see that it does. I would very much like to ensure — and in some cases I have — that any man who offers violence to his fellow citizen begets a whole lot more in return than he can enjoy."

• “If violent crime is to be curbed, it is only the intended victim who can do it. The felon does not fear the police and he fears neither judge nor jury. Therefore, what he must be taught to fear is his victim."

• “The only acceptable response to the threat of lethal violence is immediate and savage counterattack. If you resist, you just may get killed. If you don’t resist, you almost certainly will get killed. It is a tough choice, but there is only one right answer.”

Arnold Coons Jr., Valparaiso