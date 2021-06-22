LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Editorial page stinks

I am grateful to have a quality, local newspaper that does a good job on the reporting of local news, local events, and local people. The Times does that well. Its editorial page stinks.

Nowadays, most of the contributors to the columns of the editorial page are picked up off nationally syndicated news services that serve a completely different goal.

Aside from letters to the editors and an occasional bone to liberals, the Times’ editorial page is full of articles by industrial trade groups and executives, and clearly anti-tax, anti-regulation, and pro-corporate representatives.

The Times’ editorial page serves industry and largely ignores the needs of the working people of Northwest Indiana. They publish a lot more pro-corporation policy and advocate less for the working class.

Maybe because it is owned by a media empire that publishes 75 daily newspapers in 26 states. Lee Enterprises is currently the fourth largest newspaper group in the United States.

I fear we are stuck with this until Congress grows the organs needed to breakup huge conglomerates and media empires so that newspapers may once again serve their local communities and not the bottom line of huge corporations on Wall Street