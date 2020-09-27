LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Education nurtures women's rights by opening new fields

It is great to live in a country where collective feminist movements and vetted legislative decisions can positively impact the direction of women’s rights. This process continues to show that, historically, there are no substitutes for what women can do for our nation.
The avenue that I strongly believe in that continues to advance equal rights for women is education. It is incumbent for girls to have the opportunity to receive a quality education. School systems must ensure that grades K-12 curricula do not box girls into typical or expected fields of interests, especially when many girls of color lag in the educational resources that are available to them.
When I was a first lady, it gave me the opportunity to be a role model and put the spotlight on the importance of providing a good quality of life for residents. I believe the public does not always realize the importance of the positive impact a first lady can have on a community and how much they can contribute to the many layers of different causes.
Economic needs in the United States continues to shift, and the need to upgrade our infrastructure is in a state of emergency. More women should pursue careers in architecture, engineering and science. The opportunities are available, and these fields are wide open. I would love to see women’s names cemented in history on these colossal infrastructure projects.
The current environment in this country is ripe for accelerated progress and we cannot leave men out of the women’s equal rights equation either. Men would be more supportive of women’s rights if more women would give them permission to do so. Men hear what we say about women. If we do not speak up for or show confidence in each other, how can we expect men to?
The suffrage movement started with women fighting for the right to vote, so it is imperative that women stay engaged, run for office and continue to vote. By example, the common theme should be outspoken women are praised, and women having ambition is expected.
Agnes Meer, Michigan City
