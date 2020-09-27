LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Education nurtures women's rights by opening new fields

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is great to live in a country where collective feminist movements and vetted legislative decisions can positively impact the direction of women’s rights. This process continues to show that, historically, there are no substitutes for what women can do for our nation.

The avenue that I strongly believe in that continues to advance equal rights for women is education. It is incumbent for girls to have the opportunity to receive a quality education. School systems must ensure that grades K-12 curricula do not box girls into typical or expected fields of interests, especially when many girls of color lag in the educational resources that are available to them.

When I was a first lady, it gave me the opportunity to be a role model and put the spotlight on the importance of providing a good quality of life for residents. I believe the public does not always realize the importance of the positive impact a first lady can have on a community and how much they can contribute to the many layers of different causes.