LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Endorsement of Cozey Weatherspoon

I’ve known Cozey for 24 years. We’ve worked together during this period as organizers in the Gary Democratic Precinct Organization, and over the last 2 1/2 years, he has been one of our allies on the Gary Common Council. Cozey studies issues carefully and makes decisions based on principle even when unpopular. As a Level 3 Assessor-Appraiser and former County Assessor, I know he has what it takes to turnaround the Calumet Township Assessor’s Office, and I have pledged my assistance to him if he’s elected. I recommend him to the Calumet Township voters as the best choice for Reimagining the Calumet Township Assessor’s Office.

Jerome Prince, Gary

