LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Enlisting a post-high school option

I read The Times' article "More students considering alternate paths" (April 4) and I couldn’t help notice you didn’t mention the great many benefits offered by joining the military after high school.

If you want to go to college and you don’t want the enormous debt that it may cost, then a military enlistment must be mentioned as one of the best post-high school alternatives. There are dozens and dozens of vocational and career paths offered by the Army, Marines, Air Force and Navy. The jobs are exciting and depending on the training and occupational skill that a new recruit pursues, travel can be extensive.

After a three- or four-year enlistment, the services offer a wide range of benefit programs to help pay for college and vocational training. I did it and I have never regretted it.

Mark Gentile, Portage

