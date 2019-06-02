I am a legal American taxpayer and I am fed up with my tax dollars going toward all these investigations and probes. Maybe if the Democrats had to pay for all this out of their own pockets this would end. Then they could get down to doing what they were elected to do: No. 1, build the wall. I'm sick of paying for all the illegals getting all the free stuff that legal Americans have to pay big bucks for; No. 2, work on fixing the health care system for the American people.
If all the congressmen and senators worked together with this president they could accomplish great things and make this country great again. Disgusted with all of you. God bless this president and the USA.
Louise Witulski, Valparaiso