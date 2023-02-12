Regarding your article (Jan 19, "Next frontier in school choice"):

Even though I'm a former private school teacher, I've always been ambivalent on state tuition assistance (vouchers). On the one hand, there's no doubt it increased enrollment in private schools like mine. On the other, there's also no doubt that this reduces the amount of money that goes to public education.

Now we're informed that there's a new frontier for the school choice movement; namely, the ESA (Educational Scholarship Account). It could eventually create a so-called "parent-directed" system. Under it, the full $7,000 to $9,000 the state puts out for each child's public education would be given to every parent in the state, (not just a part of the cost, as with today's partial vouchers) for the parents to spend as they will. In other words this would create a universal school voucher.

And what's the supposed goal of all this? "To empower parents!"

Whatever the intention, this will continue to undermine public schools.

As an old history and government teacher, I can tell you this is one of the worst ideas in the history of bad ideas, and, to boot: It's unconstitutional. Check the Indiana Constitution. Article 8/Section 1.

Clear as a school bell.

John Szot, Merrillville