LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Extend moratorium on foreclosures and evictions in Indiana

The Indiana moratorium on evictions and foreclosures will end on June 4. Many of my Hoosier neighbors carry deep concerns for their health, employment and growing financial burdens. To be removed from their homes would be a crushing and cruel blow, tearing them from their community support system and displacing them into an ever-deepening crisis.

The long-term impact on the education of children, social-emotional health of families and increased homelessness would be a tragedy for all Hoosiers. We are in this battle against COVID-19 together. We have a moral responsibility to help each other and not add to the negative impact of this crisis.

Now is the time for compassion and Hoosiers pulling together. Now is the time to call on Gov. Holcomb to extend the moratorium on evictions and foreclosures for another six months and keep Hoosiers in their homes.

Kathryn Meyer, Valparaiso

