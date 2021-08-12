LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Facts about Georgia voting law

Joe Biden once famously said, “We believe in truth over facts.” As a conservative, I believe in truth and facts. The radical leftists state that Georgia’s voting law is Jim Crown 2.0.

The facts: Georgia has 17 days early in-person voting, no excuse mail-in voting and drop boxes in every precinct. Joe’s home state of Delaware has zero early voting days, must provide excuse for mail-in voting, and no drop boxes. Both states require voter I.D.

The truth: Georgia’s voting law is less restrictive than Delaware’s – therefore no Jim Crow 2!

Radical leftists, like Joe, have tried to divide this country on the basis of race for years. Their evil lies forced MLB to move the All Star game to Colorado – thus hurting hundreds of Atlanta’s small businesses, many African American-owned.

Fact-check leftist propaganda, find the truth, and know conservatives believe in a united America

Carolyn Fox, Valparaiso

