Thank you to ARM, Animal Recovery Mission, for investigating and exposing animal abuse at Fair Oaks Farms. No! I don't believe Mike McCloskey, founder of Fair Oaks Farms, when he says he didn't know the calves were being sold to the veal companies. I believe his words are what is known as "damage control." As for top management who saw animal abuse and did nothing about it ... shame on you!
Accounts of man's inhumanity to man and animals are always difficult to see and listen to. Does Fair Oaks Farms show their visitors the cruel confinement of the calves? Fair Oaks Farms ... you've been exposed.
Janice Lewandowski, Morocco