LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Fault teacher unions for achievement gap in nation's schools

In a tweet Joe Biden wrote on Jan 22, 2020, he said: “When we divert public funds to private schools, we undermine the entire public education system. We've got to prioritize investing in our public schools, so every kid in America gets a fair shot. That's why I oppose vouchers.”

Despite Biden’s opposition to sending public money to private K-12 schools through voucher programs, he chose to send his two sons to Archmere Academy in Delaware, the same Catholic private high school that Joe Biden himself attended. One year of tuition in 2020 costs $28,800, according to the school’s website. That’s a choice few poor families could afford.

The rebuttal to my letter in last Sunday’s Forum mentions Joe Biden's quest for accountability. Accountability to whom or what? Teachers unions? Union members? School boards? Schools should be accountable to students. Period.

Thomas Sowell, senior fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, writes in his new book, “Charter Schools and Their Enemies,” that the success of charter schools in closing the racial education gap is a reproach to teacher unions and their political enablers.