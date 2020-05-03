LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Faulty comparison shouldn't diminish war or COVID toll

Sad, bad news: I was watching the news and heard a sad commentary from a young reporter. She stated that COVID-19 has killed more than the Vietnam War, which is bad comparative. Over 58,000 died in both.
There are over 331,000000 people in the USA, which equates to 0.017% virus deaths. There were 2,709,000 men and women who served in Vietnam =2.3% deaths, with 540,000 soldiers the max a year at a time.
We should not diminish either of importance. The front-line people today deserve medals, along with all people working in the public. Let's not divide the country with meaningless information.
We are a strong nation and have overcome a lot of bad situations. I am confident that with hard work and togetherness, this too shall be overcome. Stay strong. I am a love-my-country, concerned Vietnam vet.
Fred Mikler, Munster
