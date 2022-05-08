LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: FDA needs to act on COVID vaccine for children under 5

We need FDA Commissioner Robert Califf to move urgently and conduct a speedy review of Moderna's submission for an emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5. Moderna has submitted its data to the FDA for evaluation and they have decided to wait until June to evaluate to give Pfizer a chance to be evaluated at the same time. This is unacceptable. Every other submission was reviewed in 15-20 days, yet this will take 40-plus days?!