LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: FDA needs to act on COVID vaccine for children under 5

I am a family nurse practitioner and a parent of three beautiful children (one whom is too young to mask or receive a vaccine).
We need FDA Commissioner Robert Califf to move urgently and conduct a speedy review of Moderna's submission for an emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5. Moderna has submitted its data to the FDA for evaluation and they have decided to wait until June to evaluate to give Pfizer a chance to be evaluated at the same time. This is unacceptable. Every other submission was reviewed in 15-20 days, yet this will take 40-plus days?!
I urge Sen. Young, Sen. Braun and Rep. Mrvan to fight for our children and call on the FDA to answer for their unnecessary and unreasonable delays. Show me that you care for my child and that he deserves the right to be protected.
Nicole Miniuk, Hammond