LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Fight climate change with diet change

Animal agriculture is a main contributor to climate change. Not only does it require enormous amounts of land for pastures and crops to feed animals, but it requires a lot of water and energy, too. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/THLEarthDay .

According to a recent study at the University of Oxford, an individual can reduce their carbon footprint up to 73% by removing meat, dairy and eggs from their diet. You may already have experimented with “Meatless Monday” or recently abstained from eating meat on Fridays for Lent. More and more restaurants and grocery stores are offering delicious meat-free alternatives. You can also visit eatingveg.org for some new at-home meal ideas. Small changes can add up to big changes for the environment.