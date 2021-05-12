LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Find another way for Hammond care

It is truly difficult to contemplate that the eighth largest city in Indiana may soon be without a viable, acute care hospital. The city of Hammond and St. Margaret Hospital have been partners for nearly 125 years. They have been culturally, economically and socially intertwined for multiple decades of profound social and economic change and upheaval, yet together, they persevered. The Franciscan governance should welcome Mayor McDermott and the city administration to the table in a serious attempt to maintain the hospital as an vital anchor and health care provider to the community.