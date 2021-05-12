LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Find another way for Hammond care

It is truly difficult to contemplate that the eighth largest city in Indiana may soon be without a viable, acute care hospital. The city of Hammond and St. Margaret Hospital have been partners for nearly 125 years. They have been culturally, economically and socially intertwined for multiple decades of profound social and economic change and upheaval, yet together, they persevered. The Franciscan governance should welcome Mayor McDermott and the city administration to the table in a serious attempt to maintain the hospital as an vital anchor and health care provider to the community.
If the Franciscans choose not to continue their full service mission then a responsible alternative might be to explore options with other providers. In fact, offering an incentive of $22 million (approximately one half of the $45 million earmarked for demolition and conversion) might be the catalyst to get such a deal done. Then both sides become winners. As circumstances appear today, all sides are losers ... (or are left "holding the bag").
John Birdzell, former chief operating officer, St. Margaret Hospital, 1975-1985