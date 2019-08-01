We all should be awake to what is going on in Washington. We all should be awake to what the current president is doing to foreign relations, trade, jobs, environmental protection, immigration, etc. He is forcing all remnants of former President Barack Obama's policies to be removed. He chooses cabinet members and other appointees by his business relationships or their television performances. This man is a circus performer! He is a reality show entertainer!
Everything he does has consequences that will have long-term effects on our country and its place in the world, and in history. He adulates foreign dictators and disparages our world allies. This is not who we are or who we have always been in the world. Let's find someone who better represents us in the world. Someone who listens to the advice of those who have been elected by the people, and non-partisan experienced advisers.
Get out and vote!
Darla Vellines, Hobart