I always felt that when a Republican was in the White House that our flag flew a little higher and that our common values were more deeply protected and respected.
I never thought that I would see an American president solicit Russia and China to provide him with dirt on his political rivals. I never thought I would see an American president proclaim his love for a brutal dictator while disavowing our intelligence agency of Russian interference in our electoral process. I never thought I would hear our president speak so poorly about our allies while praising the leaders of two enemies that have displayed propaganda showing their weapons nuking our America.
Most of all, I never thought that I would see so many congressional Republicans muted by the behavior of this most un-American president. He has metastasized both the Republican Party and agencies of the executive branch.
You have free articles remaining.
This stable genius has changed the image of the Republican Party from the party of Lincoln (the unifier) to the party of Trump (the great divider).
I now feel that our flag flies at half-staff under this Republican Party of Donald Trump. I mourn this party that has given into the excesses of this one man. I look forward to voting in the 2020 presidential election.
Frank Tomashefski, Hebron