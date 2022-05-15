LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Follow marijuana science, at least when it fits your narrative

The recent pandemic and climate change are two great examples of politicians from both sides of the aisle either fully endorsing the science to push their agenda or, conversely, completely discounting it to push an opposing agenda.

Let’s look at what the “science” says about marijuana use. Marijuana is a schedule I drug, as is heroin, and ecstasy, for two reasons: It has no legitimate medical use, and it has addictive qualities. Name one legitimate medicine that you smoke. No one is saying smoking a joint is the same as injecting heroin, it’s not, but the science backs up these two basic facts.

The THC content of marijuana back in the 70s, 80s and 90s ranged from 3% to 6%. Today’s marijuana averages well over 20% to 25%, with edibles and other marijuana concentrates exceeding 90% THC. The damage to the human brain consuming such high levels of THC is alarming, especially in younger, still developing brains.

Most if not all politicians are fully aware of the dangers of marijuana, however, they choose to ignore the science because it may not be politically expedient. Legalizing medical marijuana is just the first step toward legalizing recreational marijuana, and just like big tobacco, it is all about addiction for profit.

Big tobacco, big pharma, social media platforms, etc., are all designed to maximize profit by creating addiction; preying upon the most vulnerable to create lifetime consumers of their products; the younger, the better.

I am proud to live in a state that has refused to buy into the false narrative that marijuana is harmless and should be legalized. Indiana is a fiscally conservative state that manages its finances in a responsible manner. I fear the voices of legalization in Indiana are growing louder, and I hope that the politicians in Indianapolis and Washington choose to “follow the science” when it comes to marijuana, because it is irrefutable and non-partisan.

Don Rospond, Valparaiso

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0