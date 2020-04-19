LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: For the love of people, wear a mask

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As an essential worker I am confused at why the governor hasn't put in an executive order that all essential workers and everyone going into a essential business have to wear a mask. He speaks about safety, but doesn't make sure it happens. He doesn't go beyond the CDC recommendations and does the bare minimum.

There are essential businesses like doctors offices, physical therapy and chiropractic offices where there are multiple patients in a small area with no social distancing between workers and patients. At my work I would say 99% of the patients don't wear masks, and I'm in a small cubicle area working with them (I wear a mask and gloves).

If the governor won't make us safe, let's do it ourselves. I'm asking everyone to please wear a mask when going into an essential business. Employers, lead by example and wear masks. You could be saving a life. Even if you think this isn't serious, do you really want to take the chance of causing someone to get sick or possibly die?

Vicky Koegel, Dyer