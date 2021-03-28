LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: For the People Act needs GOP votes

While the right to vote is a cornerstone of our democracy, it has historically been denied to some based on white, male supremacy that has yet to give way to meaningful equality as purported in our country’s founding principles.

The Constitution permitted slavery, with each slave representing three-fifths of a person for the purposes of allocating congressional seats, but with no right to vote. African American men became citizens eligible to vote in 1865, while women were deemed eligible to vote 55 years later. Only the tireless work of civil rights activists allowed improved access to voting rights.

Unfortunately, the fight is not yet over. Recently, we have witnessed the extent to which lawmakers will go to exclude some from voting. In many states, registering to vote and casting votes will be more difficult than ever with fewer polling places and longer lines. Lawmakers have also drawn partisan political district lines to reduce the representative nature of our representative government resulting in persistent single-party legislative power.