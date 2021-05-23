LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Fraud evidence in vote quashed

Under President Trump, America had achieved energy independence from foreign oil; Joe Biden has shut down the Keystone pipeline, citing "climate change" concerns, and gas prices are climbing. This, along with the equally speculative COVID hysteria, is designed to cripple America's economy and influence, reducing the U.S. from superpower status to a mid-level "global partner."

Meanwhile, the overwhelming evidence of election fraud on Nov. 3 continues to mount. Corrupt politicians in Arizona are fighting tooth-and-nail to shut down the ongoing audit of the results. Why? What's there to hide?

Preliminary data indicates that Trump may have won by as many as 10 million votes nationally, but the cunning "Deep State" of both political parties has effectively canceled the votes of 80 million law-abiding, patriotic Americans and our constitutional right to choose our leaders.

So why do congress, courts, and the media ignore this outrageous crime? Because of Trump's brash personality? Not really. It's because Trump is the only leader to stand up and challenge their stranglehold on power and money, by which they rule the American people. Thus, he must be eliminated.

Ultimately, the best hope may be our military courts, who are in full possession of the shocking election data.