LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Freedom comes with responsibility

So, Indiana’s Senator Mike Braun thinks that proposed mask mandates are heavy handed. If the administration in office at the time of the start of the Covid pandemic had been more “heavy handed” about masks at the pandemic’s start , the death toll of over 600,000 could have been reduced. The inconvenience of wearing a mask is significantly less than the inconvenience that accompanies grief at loss of a friend or relative or the hospitalization that comes from contracting the disease. The Covid strain that now threatens all of us (especially those still unvaccinated) is more dangerous than the original version and thus calls for a more stringent defense. Mask mandates are no more severe than the threat of a ticket for not wearing an automobile seat belt. It is a shame that here in the USA, both vaccinations and wearing masks have become politicized and each pictured as diminishing our personal freedom. I guess that the idea that with every freedom comes responsibility has sadly gone out of fashion.