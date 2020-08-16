LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Full compliance with wearing mask futile; vaccine the answer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The mask is not the answer to this terrible virus. It could be only if every single American would wear the mask for two solid weeks — no ifs, ands or buts about it.

Not likely. Look at the bikers in South Dakota — a quarter million not wearing masks; and many more gatherings in churches and parties of people not wearing masks.

The real answer to this terrible virus is when the scientists develop the vaccines that will protect us all from COVID-19. Only then will this pandemic diminish.

Now Trump said it will "just go away." Well, he could be right ... when the last American dies, our country will be free of the COVID.

David Taylor, Highland

