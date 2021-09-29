 Skip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Gary violence hurts Region
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Gary violence hurts Region

Month after month and year after year the carnage in Gary continues. For the last 10 years approximately 479 homicides! This year's number is at 38. Right on schedule of 1 per week. Maybe someone could tell me what business, what industry, what developer would come into a situation like this? The entire area of Northwest Indiana suffers from these numbers.

Until something is done to curb this violence, our entire area will suffer. Finger pointing never solves anything, but the collective fingers of NW Indiana should all be pointed at Gary, a once great city.

Bill Finik, Valparaiso

