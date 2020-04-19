LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Genesis Center shouldn't be NWI's field hospital

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

I am responding to the article "Will the Genesis Center be Northwest Indiana's COVID-19 field hospital?" This proposal is ridiculous and ill-conceived. I am an attorney who regularly practices at the adjacent Lake County Courthouse. Currently, there is insufficient parking for the courthouse personnel, staff and visitors. I can only imagine what would happen to the parking situation if this plan were adopted. The Genesis Center parking garage is ready to collapse and should be demolished as unsafe.

Gary has been mismanaged for years and this appears to be an attempt to infuse federal cash and resources into an outdated and obsolete facility that has been poorly managed and bleeding money for years. If you haven't been to downtown Gary recently you'll understand why no one would want to go there unless they were desperate or had no other choice. There are certainly better venues to be considered.