LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: George Floyd-tied rioting gives voice to those unheard

Why riot, tear up, and destroy stores, cars, banks and property? Because a riot is the language of the unheard. King knew and he was prescient. Former police officer Derek Chauvin asphyxiated, tortured, lynched and homicidally humiliated George Floyd, American citizen, in Minneapolis, MN. A man is dead and we are admonished to just let it go.

Derek Chauvin killed a man who begged for his breath, his life, his liberty and his pursuit of happiness. Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao have no respect for life. And neither does the average person.

Love, honor, respect and reverence for the sacred creation and existence of human minds, bodies, and souls have gone to the dark side. The side of Paradise Lost and Dante’s Inferno. We are no longer deserving of a relationship with God when just one precious person’s miracle is taken by an 11-minute knee to the neck.

A police officer’s unrelenting, cowardice, Gestapo-styled killing, was assisted by fellow henchmen, J Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and the jelly-spine bystanding of Tou Thao. Where were the good cops this country brags about? Nowhere near George Floyd.