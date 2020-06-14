LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: George Floyd's killing exploited by radical leftists

The brutal death of George Floyd has revealed the need for immediate, decisive action within law enforcement. But we've also witnessed the exploitation of this tragedy by radical leftists, whose mass demonstrations predictably degenerated into violence, looting and killing.
In response to the emergency, President Trump invoked the Insurrection Act and was promptly condemned by the media as a "dictator," despite the fact that Eisenhower, Kennedy and LBJ did the same. Clearly, they understood their primary responsibility to protect the American people.
The protests have also exposed the outrageous hypocrisy of the liberal Left regarding "social distancing," since they've ignored the health risks, inviting a possible reappearance of COVID-19 — prior to the November election, of course.
These same Democrat authoritarians threatened to arrest peaceful Americans who attempted to save their businesses, attend church or hold funerals during the lockdown. The Democrat regime has also controlled most major American cities for decades, some now proposing to dismantle their own police departments.
Are you prepared to keep them in power by voting for the befuddled and corrupt Joe Biden?
For the record: I was recently described in the Times as a "staunch" supporter of Trump. If this were a popularity contest, I would not vote for him. But I wholeheartedly support his policies — especially those that promote law and order and the free market, which offer the most opportunity and prosperity for the greatest number of Americans — of ALL races.
Larry Rapchak, Whiting
