LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Get drunken drivers off road with ignition interlock statutes

I want to thank The Times for writing about drunken driving. My son Stephen Hough and his fiancé Amy Bartelmey where killed by a drunken driver April 29, 2008. The headline in today's paper (Man faces OWI charge, Sept. 16, 2020) angered me so much. Micheal Temores killed a man and has had over 100 arrests and he is still free. How can this be?

When is Indiana going to pass ignition interlock laws for all drunken drivers as 34 other states have done. When are our lawmakers going to care about the safety of the roads our loved ones travel on every day?

My husband Ron and I have traveled to Indianapolis to talk with our state legislators and I have written many letters and put up many billboards about drunken driving. I am at a loss of how to bring about change to these totally preventable drunken driving crimes. When Steve and Amy died, The Times published many articles about them, the billboards I put up, and an editorial I wrote. I’m writing this with tears streaming down my face as a drunken driver took so much away from us — our beloved son, our future daughter-in-law and our future grandchildren.

We buried Steve on May 3, 2008, and he graduated from Purdue University with a degree in public relations May 10, 2008. I know he would want me to keep trying to bring light to this horrific crime.

Bonnie Hough, Dyer

