LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Glad to be a Hooser

"School yourselves, Hoosiers" in Sunday's NWI Times reminds me of how pleased I am to be a Hoosier.

The majority of the new laws listed give residents more freedom to make our own decisions and lifted many restrictions on Indiana businesses.

Indiana is fiscally responsible and our legislators respect Hoosier Values.

I hope the transplants who move here for lower taxes and better quality of life remember why they wandered in and do not try to change all that is wonderful about our state.

Kimberly Cosman, Schererville

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0