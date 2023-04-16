Regarding Steve Pociask's op-ed ("Use all tools to endure COVID", April 2, 2023): In addition to the tools outlined in the article, we as a nation should also take the proactive steps needed to contain infectious disease threats before they arrive, as often they do, from overseas.

To this end Congress and the administration should work together for full, robust funding of the Global Fund, an international partnership formed to fight AIDS, TB and malaria but also has devoted resources to COVID-19 and building public health infrastructures more broadly in the developing world.

In addition, the Global Alliance for Vaccination and Immunization promotes internationally one of the very defenses mentioned by Mr. Pociask, immunization/vaccines. We may not always see the benefits when we are healthy, yet over the long haul it is necessary.

Our leaders must see beyond the shows and headlines to the groundwork to secure our health and freedoms.

Oscar Lanzi, Chicago