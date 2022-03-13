LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: God help us with today's political leaders

The chicken hawks in Washington have awakened from their slumber now that Russia has invaded the Ukraine. Be it good or bad, Russia has seen the West via NATO and their allies encroach on their frontier for years now. They have a long history of fear about loss of sovereignty and have reacted.

Who are the good guys and the bad guys? Who knows? But chicken hawks in both parties are chomping at the bit for payback. Some have even brought up the idea of combat and nuclear strikes.

China in the meantime has been running gulags for decades. Has mass imprisonment of ethnic peoples that dare to practice unallowed religious beliefs and even sells off harvested bodily organs for executed prisoners. This, along with shipping the components of fentanyl via Mexico right into the U.S.

China has been caught multiple times over decades practicing industrial and political espionage against the U.S. Their influence in American culture and politics is to the point that if anyone even talks about it they are called bigots. And yet nothing but crickets from Washington.

I don't know where all this will lead, but with political leaders like this, God help us.

Leon Gamino, Hammond

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0