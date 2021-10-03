 Skip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: God's absence plagues nation
urgent

I thank and praise The Times for featuring a much-needed and excellent editorial by Armstrong Williams, “Nation reaping effects of turning from God,” Sept. 5. Our country needs more encouragement to follow the commands of God as explained in Mr. Armstrong’s piece.

I think our pastors, evangelists and all church leaders must promote love and unity in our cities, our states and our country.

We are, according to our name, the United States of America – not the “Divided States of America”.

Yes, turning from God – the lack of God’s love – is the root cause of most our problems in the USA.

Grace Turner, Gary

