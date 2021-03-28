LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: GOP delegation accepting relief?

I was interested to see how Indiana's representatives voted in the recent tally over President Biden's COVID-19 stimulus bill.

Here are the results: Sen. Braun — Nay. Sen. Young — Nay. Rep. Walorski — Nay. Rep. Banks — Nay. Rep. Spartz — Nay. Mr. Pence (Greg, not Mike) — Nay. Rep. Bucshon — Nay. Rep. Hollingsworth — Nay.

In other words, every single Republican member of Congress voted against the bill. The GOP has consistently opposed these bills because of their fiscal conservatism. They don't want to throw this debt on the back of our grandchildren. Fair enough.

But now, it seems that these same folks are falling all over themselves to get their own share of the money from the stimulus. Now wait a minute. Shouldn't they refuse to take the money because it busts the budget?

Is it too much to ask for consistency from our elected officials?

Apparently, so.

John Szot, Merrillville

