LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: GOP doesn't get correlation/causation
urgent

2019 Letters to the editor stock

Statisticians remind us that correlation does not imply causation. While the Dow Jones Average may be inversely correlated with the length of women’s skirts, fashion designers cannot impact the market positively by shortening women’s skirts.

The 2020 presidential election was affected by two factors. Then President Trump’s insistence that elections are rigged during his term probably stirred those conducting the election process to ensure an honest election. Meanwhile, the COVID pandemic stirred election officials to make it easier for citizens to cast their votes. The result was a very good turnout of voters throughout the nation.

It would seem that the Republican Party is ignorant of the correlation/causation statement as they have concluded that the high voter turnout was responsible for Trump’s defeat and are now pursuing an effort to make our task of voting more difficult. Perhaps their efforts would better spent ensuring their party’s candidates have true leadership abilities, not just a large campaign chest.

James Deck, Valparaiso

