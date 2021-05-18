LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: GOP hypocrisy

I could not help laughing at a letter in your paper (May 16). In the letter a writer bemoaned the “Left-wing journalist hack" stating his writing is "based on opinion, not fact". He then goes on to write "an example of what in my opinion is totally biased ... ". This is so typical of GOP lemmings at criticizing, whining, complaining, yet failing to offer any facts to back up their drivel. The writer complains of writer’s opinions by writing about his opinions.