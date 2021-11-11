LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: GOP must explain infrastructure "no" votes

According to an article in the Nov. 9 issue of The Times, Indiana will receive $8.8 billion to address infrastructure needs: maintenance and rebuilding of bridges and roads; public transportation; modernization of the electrical grid and replacement of old sewers; extension of broadband access to rural areas. This bill was a bipartisan effort in both the House and Senate and is supported by the fiscally conservative Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

We need to ask why all 9 Republican members of the House and both Republican Senators voted "no" to this infrastructure measure, even after the cost of this bill was considerably reduced during the give and take of the legislative process. These Republican legislators were quite willing to vote for tax breaks for the wealthy, and they approved all kinds of spending measures during 2016 to 2020. But now, for some odd reason, they are unwilling to budget monies to improve the lives of ordinary Hoosiers. It makes me wonder why they are in Congress representing our state when they vote against everything that will benefit us.