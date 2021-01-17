LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: GOP reps setting bad example for nation's youths

As if things weren’t bad enough in our country with the fiasco of the recent storming of our nation’s Capitol by white supremacist thugs as encouraged by our so-called president, which resulted in many injuries and several deaths and great property damage to this sacred building, we now have certain Republican members of Congress, the House of Representative, who are adding more fuel to the fire. They're demanding that they be able to carry firearms right onto the House floor and refusing to go through metal detectors that were recently installed as a result of the mob’s storming of the Capitol.

These lunatics are so out of control that they argue and fight with security personnel who simply ask that they respect the process and go through metal detectors before entering the premises, something that many of us ordinary people have to do on a regular basis when entering certain facilities, and even students have to do in many of our schools to ensure safety. There are also certain Republican members of the House of Representatives who refuse to wear masks while on the House floor notwithstanding that this is a House rule.

What these irresponsible Republicans are doing is not only causing danger to our nation’s security but it also sends a bad message to our nation’s youth. They should be ashamed, but they won’t be as they have no shame.

Brian Vukadinovich, Wheatfield

