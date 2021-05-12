 Skip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: GOP scoffed facts in protecting Trump
urgent

A Sunday letter subverted the facts. Poor Donald, everyone hated him even though he would hug our flag. The two impeachments had testimonies from lifelong dedicated government employees who testified against him. He wasn’t convicted because Republicans allowed his criminal behavior.

Biden’s accomplishments for the middle class and the poor is sorely needed. His infrastructure plan will provide thousands of good paying jobs.

President Biden might be old and a little slow, but he is experienced and empathetic of all our challenges. Please don’t confuse facts with your opinion.

Cynthia Harbin, Lowell

